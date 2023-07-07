Man who served 13 years for murder is acquitted at a retrial in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — A man who spent 13 years in prison in Germany for the death of an elderly woman has been acquitted in a retrial by a court that determined the supposed murder victim had died in an accident. Manfred Genditzki was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2010 by a Munich court. Judges ruled then that he had hit an 87-year-old woman on the head after an argument at her apartment in an upscale Bavarian lakeside town and then drowned her in a bathtub. Genditzki worked as a caretaker at the complex where the woman lived and always insisted that he was innocent. He fought for years to get a retrial.