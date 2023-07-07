Nebraska mom pleads guilty to giving daughter pills for an abortion and helping bury the fetus

MADISON, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska mother has pleaded guilty to giving her 17-year-old daughter pills for an illegal abortion last spring and helping to burn and conceal the fetus. Under a plea agreement, 42-yearold Jessica Burgess admitted Friday to tampering with human skeletal remains, false reporting, and providing an abortion after at least 20 weeks of gestation. Jessica was accused of helping her then-17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy. Burgess is set for sentencing Sept. 22. Her daughter pleaded guilty in May to removing, concealing or abandoning a dead body. She will be sentenced July 20.

