What will it take to stop Jersey Shore town from bulldozing its beach? $12M in fines hasn’t done it

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Not even $12 million worth of fines is enough to stop a Jersey Shore town from bulldozing sand on its beach to bolster eroded spots in defiance of state environmental officials. The Department of Environmental Protection says North Wildwood once again carried out unauthorized repairs to its dunes in June. DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette warns that the city’s conduct jeopardizes funding for future beach protection projects. But Mayor Patrick Rosenello says the DEP should spend as much time on getting a beach replenishment project approved as it does issuing threats.

