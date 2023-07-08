Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops’ conductor for more than three decades, has died. Nero was 89. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he died Thursday at an assisted-living home in Eustis, Florida, according to his daughter, Beverly Nero. Peter Nero colored his renditions of pop songs with classical, swing, Broadway, blues and jazz melodies. He often called his sound “undefinable” and was not offended when others called it “middle of the road.” Nero started the Philly Pops orchestra in 1979 and led it until 2013. In his work as both performer and conductor, Nero returned frequently to Broadway tunes, Hollywood themes and Gershwin. He also dipped into Motown’s catalog and other genres.

