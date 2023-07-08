Thousands march in Bosnia to mark 1995 Srebrenica genocide as ethnic tensions linger on

NEZUK, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A solemn peace march has started through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II. The annual 100-kilometer (60-mile) march on Saturday retraces a route taken by thousands of men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, made up primarily of Muslims, who were slaughtered as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces late in the 1992-95 war. The march is part of several events preceding the actual date commemorating the massacre on July 11. The event comes as ethnic tensions in Bosnia persist with Bosnian Serbs’ continuing to push for independence from Bosnia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.