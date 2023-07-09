Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say. As Biden heads into the 2024 election, he’s running not only against the Republicans who control one-half of Congress but also against the conservative bloc that dominates the nation’s highest court. It’s a subtle but significant shift in approach toward the Supreme Court, treating it more like a political entity even as Biden stops short of calling for an overhaul. And that shift is becoming apparent in everything from the White House’s messaging to its legal strategy.

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

