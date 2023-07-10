At least 1 killed as elevated road collapses in Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities say at least one person has been killed after an elevated road being built in Bangkok collapsed, and two others are listed as missing, with rescue crews unable to access the site for fear of a further collapse. The department of disaster prevention and mitigation said another 12 people were injured in the accident on Monday. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse of the road on the west side of the capital, but Governor Chadchart Sittipan said it had been severely damaged and remained inaccessible.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.