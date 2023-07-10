At least 300 people traveling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, aid group says

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A Spanish aid group says at least 300 people traveling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing. Two boats departed from Mbour city on June 23 carrying about 100 people and a third left the southern town of Kafountine four days later with approximately 200 people. There has been no contact with the boats since their departure. The Atlantic migration route is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dying or going missing in the first half of this year. In recent years the Canary Islands have become one of the main destinations for people trying to reach Spain, with a peak of more than 23,000 migrants arriving in 2020.

By SAM MEDNICK and RENATA BRITO Associated Press

