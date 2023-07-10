Pilot escapes with minor injuries when small plane crashes into hangar’s roof at California airport

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot escaped with only minor injuries after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at a Southern California airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was practicing landings and takeoffs. Video aired by ABC 7 showed the nose of the plane embedded in the hangar’s roof, with the tail sticking straight out. The pilot, who was the only person on board, had to be extricated from the wreckage and was hospitalized with minor injuries. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

