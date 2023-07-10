Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of that platform since acquiring it last year. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post on Monday morning that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for the app. But will they stay? One expert says it’s too early to know how successful Threads will be. He further questions whether the rapid growth of Threads is even a good thing and that some other successful platforms began with a focused approach and expanded more gradually.

