Slaying suspect sheds handcuffs and shackles to escape at gas station during transport in Montana

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in western Montana are searching for a Michigan slaying suspect who escaped custody by removing his handcuffs and shackles at a gas station while being transported to face charges. Chadwick Shane Mobley was still missing Monday, a day after he escaped in the small town of Plains. Michigan’s attorney general announced last week that Mobley would be charged with felony murder and other offenses in the 2011 killing of Andrea Eilber. She was shot in the head at her relative’s home in Lapeer, Michigan. Authorities say Mobley had been living in Utah and fled to Montana after being questioned by investigators. He was arrested June 28 in Libby, Montana.

