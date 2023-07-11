After half a century, Israel moves to evict squatter from his cave home on the beach

HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) — Over half a century, Nissim Kahlon has transformed a tiny cave on a Mediterranean beach into an elaborate underground labyrinth. He lives in the structure, which is filled with chiseled tunnels, detailed mosaic floors and a network of staircases and chambers. His one-of-a-kind artistic creation is a popular destination for local curiosity seekers, and the 77-year-old Kahlon is quick to welcome visitors into his subterranean home. Now, Israel’s government wants him out. The country’s Environmental Protection Agency has served him an eviction notice, saying the structure is illegal and threatens Israel’s coastline. Kahlon is now filing a desperate last-minute appeal.

By ILAN BEN ZION AND ARIEL SCHALIT Associated Press

