Aid group says 2 children died as families fled Taliban demolition of their Kabul shantytown

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An international aid group says two children died as Afghan families fled a Taliban demolition of their shantytown homes in the country’s capital of Kabul. The Norwegian Refugee Council said on Tuesday that the demolition of the settlement left 280 families, or around 1,700 people, homeless. The group says it received reports of two children dying as families evacuated their homes this week. It didn’t know the immediate cause of death. A municipality spokesman said there were no deaths or injuries during the clearance operation. More than 6 million people are internally displaced in Afghanistan, mostly due to decades of war. But increased economic hardship since the Taliban takeover is also forcing people to move.

