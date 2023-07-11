German opposition leader takes aim at migration, but largely rules out working with far right

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s conservative opposition leader says large-scale migration is one of the country’s biggest problems and the main reason for a recent surge in support for the far right. But Friedrich Merz on Tuesday ruled out working at the state or national level with the Alternative for Germany party that has overtaken his center-right Christian Democratic Union in polls for three state elections in the east next year, but left open the possibility of cooperation at the local level. One senior security official of Jewish origin said he would leave the country if the far-right party, known by its German acronym AfD, comes to power in a state election.

