In Srebrenica, thousands gather to remember the 1995 massacre and bury the newly identified dead
By ELDAR EMRIC
SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Srebrenica, in eastern Bosnia, for the annual commemoration of the 1995 massacre and to give a dignified burial to victims unearthed from mass graves and only recently identified through DNA analysis. Twenty-eight years after they were murdered, 30 men and boys were laid to rest Tuesday at a vast memorial cemetery, joining more than 6,600 victims already reburied there. More than 8,000 Bosniak — mainly Muslim — men and boys were killed in July 1995 after Bosnian Serb troops overran Srebrenica in the closing months of the country’s 1992-95 interethnic war. Bosnian Serb officials have never given up on their desire to break up the country and have recently stepped up their campaign to secede.