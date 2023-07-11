Skip to Content
AP National News

In Srebrenica, thousands gather to remember the 1995 massacre and bury the newly identified dead

KTVZ
By
Published 8:45 AM

By ELDAR EMRIC

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in Srebrenica, in eastern Bosnia, for the annual commemoration of the 1995 massacre and to give a dignified burial to victims unearthed from mass graves and only recently identified through DNA analysis. Twenty-eight years after they were murdered, 30 men and boys were laid to rest Tuesday at a vast memorial cemetery, joining more than 6,600 victims already reburied there. More than 8,000 Bosniak — mainly Muslim — men and boys were killed in July 1995 after Bosnian Serb troops overran Srebrenica in the closing months of the country’s 1992-95 interethnic war. Bosnian Serb officials have never given up on their desire to break up the country and have recently stepped up their campaign to secede.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content