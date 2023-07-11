Live Updates | Lithuania and allies beef up security for NATO summit

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania and several of its allies have beefed up security for the NATO summit, with as many as 12,000 troops backed by warships, air defense systems and artillery deployed for the two-day meeting.Lithuanian authorities say almost 50 foreign delegations with 2,400 representatives are gathering in Vilnius, including 40 presidents or prime ministers and up to 150 other high-ranking politicians. Germany supplied Patriot missile defense for the summit that starts Tuesday, while Spain provided short- to medium-range NASAM ground systems. The commander of Lithuania’s navy says NATO warships are patrolling off the country’s coast of Lithuania, including vessels from Germany, the United States, Italy and Poland.

