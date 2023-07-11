Pickleball comes to Fenway Park as growing sport reaches the big leagues

BOSTON (AP) — The pickleball craze is hitting the big leagues. Courts for the tennis/badminton/ping pong hybrid were being laid out in Fenway Park in preparation for a weekend that will give fans of the sport a chance to watch the pros play or even give it a try themselves in the outfield of the Red Sox historic home. The Pickle4 Ballpark Series running from Wednesday to Sunday will include an exhibition with top-ranked players from the Professional Pickleball Association Tour. But amateurs of all levels can also reserve time on one of a dozen courts. The San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park is on deck for the next pickleball event.

