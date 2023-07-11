Play, swim and eat: Europe’s largest casino resort opens its doors in Cyprus as tourism rebounds

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A new casino resort touted as the largest of its kind in Europe has opened its doors in Cyprus, aiming to transform the eastern Mediterranean island nation into a year-round destination for luxury tourism. The City of Dreams Mediterranean is one of the largest development projects ever undertaken in Cyprus and boasts a 14-story, 500-room hotel. The complex includes a casino, sporting facilities, a family adventure park, an outdoor amphitheater, eight restaurants and bars, and a conference center. Lawrence Ho, chief executive of Hong Kong-based Melco Resorts and Entertainment, told reporters Tuesday the resort allowed Cyprus to unlock new markets.

