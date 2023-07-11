Police: Items believed connected to jail escapee still being found; reward increases

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities searching for a homicide suspect who used bedsheets to escape from a northwestern Pennsylvania jail last week say items found in the last 24 hours lead them to believe he is still in the area. Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police said earlier that campsites and small stockpiles believed to be related to escapee Michael Burham had been found. He said Tuesday that searchers “are still finding some items that we do believe are connected to him.” Bivens also said the reward money for information in the case has more than doubled and now totals $19,500.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.