Spain’s right-wing opposition leader puts Socialist prime minister on defensive in election debate

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s right-wing opposition leader has put Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the defensive in an election TV debate that saw both leaders accusing each other of pacting with parties they deem dangerous for Spain. The debate between Popular Party leader Alberto Feijóo and Sánchez, watched by some 6 million, is the first and only between the two main candidates ahead of July 23 elections. Most polls tip the Popular Party, or PP, to win but it will likely need the support of the extreme right-wing Vox party to form a majority. Such a victory would put an end to the Socialist-led leftist minority coalition in power since 2019 and see yet another European country swinging to the right.

