Suspect arrested in downtown Cleveland shooting that sent 9 to hospital, police say

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in an early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland that sent nine people to the hospital. Federal marshals and city police arrested the 25-year-old suspect in Lorain in the Cleveland suburbs just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police are still searching for the weapon and investigating the motive. Police said the shooter opened fire on a group of people standing outside a bar in the Warehouse District shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday as the clubs were closing. Seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck, but their injuries were non-life-threatening.

