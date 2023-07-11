Skip to Content
The dismembered body of a missing German businessman is found in the freezer of a home in Thailand

Published 12:30 AM

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI and DAVID RISING
Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say the dismembered body of a 62-year-old German businessman who has been missing for a week has been found in the freezer of a house in southern Thailand. The chief of police in the town of Nong Prue said the body of Hans-Peter Mack was found at about 11 p.m. Monday. Investigators were able to locate the body by using security camera footage of the area. Police had determined that a large amount of money was missing from Mack’s bank account, which they believe is linked to the crime. They are looking into several suspects, both German nationals and Thai.

