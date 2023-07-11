The dismembered body of a missing German businessman is found in the freezer of a home in Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say the dismembered body of a 62-year-old German businessman who has been missing for a week has been found in the freezer of a house in southern Thailand. The chief of police in the town of Nong Prue said the body of Hans-Peter Mack was found at about 11 p.m. Monday. Investigators were able to locate the body by using security camera footage of the area. Police had determined that a large amount of money was missing from Mack’s bank account, which they believe is linked to the crime. They are looking into several suspects, both German nationals and Thai.

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI and DAVID RISING Associated Press

