UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Turkey after Security Council fails to renew approval

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has failed to approve either of two rival resolutions authorizing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from neighboring Turkey, officially ending the U.N. cross-border operation which had been vital to helping 4.1 million people. Russia vetoed a compromise resolution that would have extended the operation through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for nine months, and which was supported by 13 of the 15 council members. A rival Russian resolution that would have extended aid deliveries for six months with new requirements failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes for approval. The delivery of aid to the northwest has increased significantly following the devastation caused by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 8.

