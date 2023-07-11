UN human rights body takes up concerns about Quran burnings in Europe

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief used a special debate on burnings of the Quran in Sweden and other European countries to tread the fine line between freedom of expression and respect for religious belief. Volker Türk, speaking to the Human Rights Council, broadened his call for respect of “all others” — including migrants, LGBTQI+ people and women and girls who wear headscarves. He said recent Quran burnings appeared to be “manufactured” shows of intolerance aimed at driving a wedge between civilizations. The debate was largely between Western countries that condemned such intolerance but affirmed the right to freedom of expression, and predominantly Muslim countries who want governments to do more to ban expressions of religious intolerance that could lead to violence.

