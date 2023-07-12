A heat wave has baked parts of the Southwest for weeks. Forecasters warn it’s not cooling soon

PHOENIX (AP) — Millions of people around the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave. Even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix is being tested Wednesday as temperatures there hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit for more than a dozen consecutive days. Phoenix is currently America’s hottest large city with temperatures forecast to hit as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Phoenix says Wednesday the long-duration heat wave is extremely dangerous for people’s health. It could persist into next week as a high pressure dome moves westerly from Texas into central California, affecting people across Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and California.

