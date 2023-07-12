‘A puddle of emotions’: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jessica Chastain, others discuss their Emmy nominations

Last year, she stole the Emmy show with her inspiring, largely sung acceptance speech. Now Sheryl Lee Ralph has another nomination for “Abbott Elementary.” She suggested Wednesday that this time, maybe she’ll be asked to host. Jessica Chastain said the biggest challenge in “George & Tammy” was singing live, with costar Michael Shannon, something that took her “way, way” out of her comfort zone. Taraji P. Henson says she originally came to Hollywood to do comedy, but did drama after drama, until now — and she too is nominated for a role in “Abbott Elementary.” They and other nominees spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday after hearing the happy news.

