Argentina turns its attention to youth divisions in search of a Messi-like player in women’s soccer

AREQUITO, Argentina (AP) — Candelaria Cabrera was the only girl playing in a boys league where she lives in Argentina back in 2018. But when a regional sports regulation forbid mixed teams in youth divisions, Candelaria and her family had to fight for her right to keep playing. Her struggle was a turning point for women’s soccer in Argentina. It also laid bare one of the biggest hurdles for the sport in the South American nation: fostering talent among girls from an early age. Argentina will play in the Women’s World Cup starting next week in Australia and New Zealand, where they’ll be seeking their first win. Lionel Messi and the Argentina men’s team, by contrast, are World Cup champions.

