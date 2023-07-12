Aryna Sabalenka reaches Wimbledon semifinals. Queen Camilla sits in Royal Box

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals at Wimbledon for the second straight time with a one-year break in between because she was banned from the tournament in 2022. Sabalenka is from Belarus and had to sit out last year’s competition along with other players from her country and from Russia because of the war in Ukraine. She beat Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 on No. 1 Court. The victory improved Sabalenka’s record to 17-1 at major tournaments this year. She won the Australian Open and reached the semifinals at the French Open. She will next face Ons Jabuer. The Tunisian beat defending champion Elena Rybakina in a rematch of last year’s final.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.