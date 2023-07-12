Broadcom’s $61 billion deal to buy VMware gets cleared by European Union regulators

Computer chip and software maker Broadcom’s $61 billion proposed purchase of cloud technology company VMware got the green light from European Union regulators who were satisfied by concessions to ease competition fears. The EU’s executive commission said Wednesday that Broadcom made comprehensive commitments on providing access and system connections to its only existing rival, Marvell, as well as any other potential future competitors. It had opened an in-depth investigation last year over worries that the combination of Broadcom hardware and VMware software could lock out rival technology. The deal still faces scrutiny elsewhere. Britain’s competition regulator is carrying out an investigation with a deadline for a decision on Sept. 12.

