High times in Thailand: New weed laws draw tourists from across Asia

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s de facto legalization of marijuana last year has brought a wave of tourists from around Asia intrigued by the lure of the forbidden leaf. Even as more countries around the world legalize marijuana, Thailand has been the outlier in Asia, where several countries still have the death penalty for some cannabis offenses. Thailand’s cannabis industry has grown at lightning speed, with weed dispensaries now almost as common as the ubiquitous corner stores in some parts of the capital. Through February, nearly 6,000 licenses for cannabis-related businesses have been approved, including more than 1,600 in Bangkok alone, according to official figures. One shop manager in Bangkok says half of his customers are first-time weed users and most of them are Asians.

