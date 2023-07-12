Hulu documentary on the ‘world’s most ingenious thief’ hopes to steal viewers this week
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s hard not to feel grudging respect for Gerald Daniel Blanchard’s long resume of crime — no matter what side of the law you’re on. He once stole half a million dollars from a bank before it officially opened by using a concealed pinhole camera inside the branch. Then there was the time he swapped a priceless jewel from an alarmed museum display case with a gift shop replica, Indiana Jones-style. Wired magazine called Blanchard the “world’s most ingenious thief.” Audiences can make up their own mind when Hulu airs the documentary feature “The Jewel Thief” on July 13.