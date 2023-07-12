In Greece, 7 get life for stabbing death of fan that triggered crackdown on soccer violence

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Seven men in northern Greece have been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder in the beating death of a 19-year-old soccer fan that shocked the country and triggered a crackdown on soccer-related violence. Twelve defendants involved in the February 2022 attack were convicted last week in the northern city of Thessaloniki. Seven received life terms at a sentencing hearing Wednesday and the five others were ordered to serve 19 or 20 years in prison. Alkis Kambanos died of stab wounds near his home and two others were injured after a group of men went to search for rival fans at random in an area next to a stadium used by Thessaloniki soccer club Aris.

