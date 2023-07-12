LA County sheriff says deputy punching baby-holding mother in the face was ‘completely unacceptable’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff has decried the use of force by deputies in the Antelope Valley for the second time in a week. The Sheriff’s Department released edited body camera video on Wednesday of a deputy punching a woman twice in the face as she held a 3-week-old infant. Sheriff Robert Luna calls the July 2022 encounter during a traffic stop in Palmdale “completely unacceptable.” He has sent the case to the county district attorney’s office. The office could file criminal charges. Luna said last week that two deputies had been pulled from field duty after video surfaced of a deputy violently tackling a woman while she filmed a man being handcuffed, then pepper-spraying her in the face in June.

