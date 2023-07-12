Live Updates | Zelenskyy welcomes US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the recent U.S. decision to send cluster munitions to his country, saying Russia “constantly uses” the controversial and widely-banned weapons in Ukraine. Speaking Wednesday at the NATO summit in Lithuania, Zelenskyy says any cluster munitions supplied to Ukraine would be used “purely for military purposes” and only in Russian-occupied parts of southern and eastern Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden has described the decision to provide the projectiles as “very difficult,” citing their record of killing civilians. Over 120 countries across the world — but not the US, Russia or Ukraine — have signed on to an international convention prohibiting the production of cluster munitions and discouraging their use.

