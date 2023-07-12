Manhattanhenge is a bust as clouds hide NYC sunset. Last chance this year is Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s only one more chance this year to take in Manhattanhenge. That’s the biannual alignment of the setting sun with New York’s east-west streets that brings city denizens out of their apartments to watch it bathe the urban canyons in a rosy glow. Wednesday was a bust, with gray, gloomy weather socking in the horizon at sundown, and Thursday could see similar skies. That leaves fans of the spectacle to hope the clouds part at the right time. Neil deGrasse Tyson of the American Museum of Natural History coined the term Manhattanhenge to describe the phenomenon. He was inspired by Stonehenge, where the rising sun aligns with the prehistoric stones on the summer solstice.

