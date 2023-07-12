Police say officers kill at least 6 as Kenyans protest rising costs, and 50 children are tear-gassed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A police official said officers have killed at least six people during new protests in Kenya against the rising cost of living. The opposition leader behind the demonstrations vowed Wednesday they will continue until a new law imposing taxes is repealed. The economic toll of the demonstrations is yet another challenge for President William Ruto. He won election last year after appealing to Kenyans as a fellow “hustler” of modest background and vowing to lessen their everyday financial pain. Police have been criticized by human rights watchdogs for their sometimes deadly response to such demonstrations.

