Prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against men charged in Whitey Bulger’s prison killing

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they will not pursue the death penalty against two men charged with the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Prosecutors said in a court filing on Wednesday that in the event Fotios “Freddy” Geas, a former Mafia hitman, and Paul J. DeCologero, a Massachusetts gangster, are convicted of first-degree murder in Bulger’s beating, they will not seek a death sentence. Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times while a third man, Sean McKinnon, acted as a lookout. The men are scheduled to go on trial in December 2024.

