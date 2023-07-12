Raging conflict in Sudan displaces over 3.1 million people, UN says

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says the conflict in Sudan has driven more than 3.1 million people from their homes, including over 700,000 who fled to neighboring countries. The U.N. said Wednesday more than 72% of those displaced were from the capital, Khartoum, and around 9% from West Darfur province, where the clashes between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have largely centered. Sudan has plunged into chaos since mid-April when monthslong tensions between the military and the RSF exploded into open fighting. The conflict has turned Khartoum and other urban areas into battlefields. The clashes have killed more than 3,000 people and wounded over 6,000 others, according to Sudan’s health minister.

