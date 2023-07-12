Top tribunal certifies Guatemala’s election result minutes after another court suspends one party

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s troubled presidential election has been thrown into even greater turmoil after the country’s top electoral tribunal confirmed the results of the June 25 vote while the Attorney General’s Office announced that the second place party had been suspended. The seemingly contradictory moves fed more than two weeks of rising tensions and suspicions after the first round of voting, which had seemingly sent Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo into a Aug. 20 presidential runoff. There were calls for Guatemalans to take to the streets in protest and demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal until rain drove them away. It was not immediately clear how the situation would play out.

