US sanctions 10 Mexicans allegedly tied to fentanyl trade

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned 10 Mexican citizens, including a brother-in-law of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, for alleged involvement in the production and trafficking of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. A Mexican company that allegedly received chemical shipments from China was also targetted. Those sanctioned Wednesday by the Office of Foreign Assets Control were allegedly connected to the sons of Guzmán, the so-called Chapitos. U.S. prosecutors blame them for much of the fentanyl trafficked into the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the action was closely coordinated with Mexico’s government.

