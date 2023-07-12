Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has tied the record for the most tiebreaking votes in the U.S. Senate. It was a historic moment for an already historic political figure — Harris is the first woman or person of color to serve as vice president. Harris cast her 31st tiebreaking vote on Wednesday to advance the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The only other vice president to play the role of tiebreaker so many times was John C. Calhoun, who served in the role from 1825 to 1832. However, Harris reached the record in two and a half years, compared to Calhoun’s eight.

