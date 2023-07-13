$1.2M bail set for man charged with killing Tennessee surgeon remembered as skilled, beloved doctor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man charged with killing a hand surgeon at a clinic is being held on $1.2 million bail, and those who knew the doctor are remembering him as a skilled medical professional who cared for his patients. The Commercial Appeal reported that Larry Pickens told a judge Thursday that he couldn’t afford the bail and wasn’t sure he could afford to hire a lawyer. He did not enter a plea. Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Tuesday’s shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in the Memphis suburb of Collierville.

