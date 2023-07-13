Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman pleads guilty to charges

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An accused hitman who federal authorities say was a top lieutenant for a Mexican drug cartel pleaded guilty in Fargo, North Dakota, on Thursday to federal charges. Authorities say Juan Sillas-Rocha’s guilty plea ends a nearly 20-year-old investigation into drug trafficking that involved 66 defendants charged in 18 indictments. Sillas-Rocha was extradited to North Dakota last year, 11 years after his indictment and arrest in Tijuana, Mexico. He is expected to be sentenced early next year, and faces life in prison and millions of dollars in fines.

