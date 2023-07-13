An ex-Oklahoma undersheriff is sentenced for assaulting a handcuffed inmate

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for repeatedly striking a handcuffed arrestee in 2017. Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Kendall Morgan also was sentenced Thursday to 36 months of supervised release following his prison term. Morgan pleaded guilty in November 2022 to a civil rights violation and began serving his prison sentence at that time. According to a plea agreement signed by Morgan, the then-undersheriff struck the handcuffed inmate several times even though the inmate was not resisting arrest. A message left Thursday with Morgan’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

