Appeals court orders new congressional lines in New York, a potential boon for Democrats

ALBBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A mid-level state appeals court has ordered new congressional lines be drawn for New York. The ruling Thursday could benefit Democrats in the 2024 fight for control of the U.S. House. The Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court reversed a lower court and directed a state redistricting commission to start work on new proposed state congressional lines. Democrats are supporting the lawsuit, which seeks to scrap the 2022 lines in New York under which Republicans flipped four congressional seats. Republicans quickly pledged to take the politically charged case to New York’s highest court.

