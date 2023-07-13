Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days. The Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Evan Gershkovich, but it underscored that such talks must be held out of the public eye. Speaking at a news conference in Helsinki, Finland on Thursday, Biden made clear that the U.S. interested. “I’m serious on a prisoner exchange,” he said. “That process is underway.”

By SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

