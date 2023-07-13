Brawl erupts in Kosovo parliament during prime minister’s speech on defusing tensions with Serbs

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A brawl has erupted in the Kosovo parliament after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the country’s north. Kosovo opposition parties have criticized Kurti’s policies in the north that have strained relations with key Western allies. The U.S. and European Union have pressured Kurti to help calm the situation after violence broke out in May after police-backed ethnic Albanian mayors took office following an election that the ethnic Serb majority in the area widely boycotted.

