ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories. The arrangement involves OpenAI licensing part of AP’s text archive, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise, the two organizations said in a joint statement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

