Climate talks chief, who also heads oil company, says world must ‘attack all emissions, everywhere’

BERLIN (AP) — The head of this year’s United Nations’ climate talks has called for governments and businesses to tackle global warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in all regions and sectors if they want to stop the planet from passing a key temperature limit agreed on more than seven years ago. Sultan al-Jaber of the United Arab Emirates told senior officials from Europe, Canada and China gathered in Brussels on Thursday that record-breaking heat seen in parts of the world recently shows the need for urgent action to curb emissions. Al-Jaber laid out his strategy for the upcoming COP28 global climate talks in Dubai this fall. He said that leaders “must be brutally honest” about what has caused the sharp rise in temperatures since preindustrial times.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.