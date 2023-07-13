Coroner identifies the 3 men killed in a Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Passengers from New Jersey, Arizona and Illinois were killed when a Greyhound bus slammed into three tractor-trailers parked along an exit ramp near St. Louis. Fourteen others were injured in the accident just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Highland, Illinois. The bus had departed from Indianapolis, carrying about 30 people to St. Louis. No one on the trucks was hurt. The coroner in Madison County, Illinois, Stephen Nonn, announced Thursday that those killed were 34-year-old Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez of Passaic, New Jersey; 71-year-old Buford Paya of Supai, Arizona; and 47-year-old Bradley Donovan of Springfield, Illinois. The NTSB is investigating.

By JIM SALTER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

